Softball can’t close out sweep again, takes two of three from Tulsa

Mia Hennen Graduate student Ellee Eck and junior Taylor Sedlacek wait for more softball players to make it around the diamond after a series of successful hits in the opening inning of the game. The 11-2 win on April 11 was WSU’s 11th-straight against the Pirates.

In a recurring theme for this season, Wichita State softball took the first two games of its weekend series against Tulsa before laying an egg with a chance to close out the sweep.

The Shockers have won each of their last three series, taking the first two games each time before losing the final game. WSU has won five of its seven conference series this year without earning a single sweep.

Due to the team’s failure to close out many series, WSU sits at 11-9-1, fifth in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa is 7-14.

The series was impacted by inclement weather. Games one and two were played in a doubleheader on Thursday, while Friday’s game was moved up to noon to dodge weather issues.

Game one

The Shockers ran the Hurricanes off the field in the opener of the Thursday doubleheader, winning by run rule in five innings, 10-0.

Freshman Ryley Nihart had a dominant outing in the circle, throwing five scoreless innings and giving up just four hits. She struck out the side in the bottom of the third.

Graduate student Ellee Eck had her second career multi-homer game, knocking pop flies over the wall in the fourth and fifth innings. She finished the game hitting 3-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs.

Senior Krystin Nelson also drove in runs in the fourth and fifth innings, helping WSU put up four-spots in both frames to secure the run-rule victory.

Wichita State didn’t put any batters on base in the second or third innings and secured eight hits for the game. The Shockers were efficient with their scoring opportunities, leaving just four runners on base.

Game two

Wichita State looked tired in the second game of the doubleheader, coming out with a lack of urgency. Then, the Shockers put 10 runs on the board in the sixth and seventh innings to come back and win, 11-7.

Tulsa’s implosion was self-done, as the Hurricane committed a staggering five errors in the game and walked six Shockers. Seven of WSU’s 11 runs were unearned.

Tulsa had a 5-1 lead going into the sixth inning. Then, the Hurricane committed three errors in four WSU at-bats as the Shockers took the lead, 6-5. The run ended with a ground ball by Nelson that was bobbled by the Tulsa second baseman, then got past the right fielder as Nelson earned an inside-the-park home run that scored three Shockers.

Two batters later, graduate student Lauren Lucas hit a regular homer to drive in two more WSU runs.

Tulsa cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the inning. WSU tacked on three more insurance runs in the seventh, the last courtesy of a dropped fly ball by Tulsa.

Nihart closed out the game in the circle. Freshman Ava Sliger allowed five runs in 2 ⅓ innings, but junior Alex Aguilar, sophomore Chloe Barber and Nihart combined for 4 ⅔ innings of two-run ball to keep the Shockers in the game.

Game three

Nihart got the ball to start the third game, her second start and third appearance in two days. Miraculously, she went the distance for the second time in the series, but was tagged with the loss, 5-2.

Wichita State rallied with two outs for two runs off a two-run homer from senior Camryn Compton. The Shockers never scored again.

Tulsa hit two home runs in the bottom of the inning, immediately taking the lead back, 3-2.

Neither team scored again until the fifth, when Tulsa hit another home run. The Hurricane added another insurance run in the sixth to reach the final score.

Wichita State had just one hit after the first inning.

Next up, the Shockers will duel Kansas City in Wilkins Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.