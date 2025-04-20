WSU History faculty offer perspectives on the current political situation

Three Wichita State faculty applied their knowledge of history to examine the current political climate. At a panel event held on campus on Thursday, they discussed academic freedom, the challenges faced by international students and the role of racist rhetoric in contemporary politics.

“It looks like the transformation of our educational institutions is by force and fear,” Assistant Professor of Religion Rannfrid Thelle said. “The ideals of knowledge, debate, free exchange of opinions and arguments are no longer cast as desirable and an expected part of any university’s mission, but are being rebranded as harmful and divisive and ridiculous.”

Across the country, 150 ‘Teach-in on Higher Education & the Current Political Situation’ events were held for the National Day of Action for Higher Education. The WSU event was the only one held in Kansas.

“We hope to contribute to clarifying at least some of that information and to be able to elaborate on some issues,” Thelle said. “To provide perspective on the challenges we’re facing in higher education as faculty, students and a community that cares about higher education.”

International Students

Laila Ballout, an assistant professor of 20th century U.S. history talked about the history of student visas in the United States. Ballout said they were originally used as a way to develop foreign relations.

“The root of the current student visa system actually exists in tandem with the first time a group of people was completely barred from the United States, which is the Chinese Exclusion Act,” Ballout said. “There was a lot saying, ‘Actually, we would like some of those students to be able to continue to research and study in the United States.’”

Ballout said education is “one of highest exports that the United States is creating every single year” and “one notable part of the impact of this funding for student visa holders is that they live in communities across the United States”.

“There are an enormous amount of unknowns,” Ballout said. “What does seem to be clear is that the stability of the century plus long investment in building a system of centering the United States as a recipient and welcoming kind of nation for encouraging scholarly and intellectual pursuits has certainly been shaken by this particular moment.”

Contemporary Racism

Willard W. Garvey Distinguished Professor of Business History Robert Weems spoke about Donald Trump’s presidency and its recent attacks on aspects of higher education. Also, how Trump gained the support of many Americans was also a focal point of his speech.

“Donald Trump’s second ascendancy to the White House and resulting damage that has taken place appears to be linked to historic and contemporary white racism,” Weems said.

Weems drew connections between Trump and a previous political movement — McCarthyism. Former Sen. Joseph McCarthy was also known for his attacks on higher education and for gaining power by appealing to the prejudices of the American people.

“Trump has shown that being a demagogue can get you elected President of the United States,” Weems said. “But he has also shown that demagoguery doesn’t help in terms of forming coherent policies.”

Weems went on to explain how Trump’s lack of historical and political knowledge didn’t really matter to most Americans because of the way racism has been ingrained into the United States throughout history. He explained that Kamala Harris lost the presidential election “because a significant percentage of white Americans apparently couldn’t fathom the notion of a black woman as president, no matter how skillful she was”.

Tenure and academic freedom

Associate professor George Dehner talked about recent attacks on tenure and academic freedom. Dehner said that there have been many times in history where academic freedom has been challenged.

“(Without tenure) we’re going to lose our best faculty and our best faculty are going to lead with whatever grants are left for these folks to have,” Dehner said, addressing a recent failed state bill to eliminate most tenure protections. “We’re not going to be able to attract the best students. The best students are going to go places where they are going to have superior education.”

Dehner said that tenure doesn’t exist so professors can’t get fired, but rather to guarantee academic freedom.

“(Because of the effects of McCarthyism) there was also quite a chill on teaching and research, in which people were afraid to discuss or engage in certain research opportunities because they could get called before committee and have to testify.” Dehner said.

He said academic freedom has gone through many challenges and the public support of higher education has fluctuated accordingly. There have been bills proposed in multiple states to get rid of tenure.

“In conclusion, I want to say academic freedom is under assault again and it’s a battle we must all meet.” Dehner said. “And by all I mean all of us, tenured, untenured faculty administrators … The public needs to stand up and say academic freedom is something that is vital for our protection.”