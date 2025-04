Some buildings on Wichita State’s campus, Neff Hall, Wallace Hall, Wallace Annex and Ablah Library, have had a “temporary water service interruption,” according to an email sent by WSU Strategic Communication on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

According to the email, “the problem has been corrected, but these buildings may experience brief temporary interruptions for the next few hours” as they are inspected.

The email concluded that “no more significant outages are anticipated.”