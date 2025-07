Academic advising will be in a new location for Wichita State students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

It was announced Tuesday, in WSU Today and an email to LAS students, that the advising center will be relocated to the second floor, room 207 of Lindquist Hall. It will be closed from July 7 to July 11 to facilitate the move.

The advising center for LAS was previously located in Grace Wilkie Hall, which is proposed to be demolished in the WSU master plan.