Jeff Jarman, director of the Elliott School of Communication, is leaving the university

Gavin Stephens Jeffrey Jarman, dean of the Elliott School of Communication, speaks at the screening of the “Unwarranted” documentary at Wichita State. Jarman moderated a panel, which discussed the documentary’s creation.

Jeffery Jarman, Director of the Elliott School of Communication, is leaving the university after 29 years. He has accepted a full-time position to work as a litigation consultant and will officially retire from the university Aug. 20.

“I knew it was something I wanted to pursue, and it turned out (that) the timing is now,” Jarman said.

Jarman has been in the director role for nine years after spending two decades as the director of the competitive debate team at Wichita State from 1996 to 2018, leading a program that consistently competed on the national level. He served as president of the Faculty Senate in 2019-20.

In addition to leading the debate program and eventually the Elliott School, Jarman has taught classes including argumentation & advocacy, communication analysis & criticism, political communication and empirical/quantitative research methodology.

The Elliott School of Communication is under the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and has about 150 undergraduate students studying in fields including journalism, video and audio production, advertising, public relations and communication studies.

Lisa Parcell, professor of communication and current graduate coordinator in the Elliott School, will take over the role of director next week.

“Wichita State is the only job I’ve had since I left graduate school. I’m from Wichita and it was a dream to work here. It’s been an incredible home for the last 29 years,” Jarman said. “I’ve worked with so many great students, both as the coach of the debate team and as a faculty member. I have amazing colleagues and friends in the department and I know they will do great things in the years to come.”