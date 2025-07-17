WSU issues guidelines on email signatures following state, DEI law

Wichita State is mandating faculty and staff to update their email signature blocks and ensure compliance with new state legislation related to diversity, equity and inclusion, following guidance from the Kansas Board of Regents.

Senate Bill 125 bans the use of public funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities. It also requires employees to remove gender pronouns and references to gender identity from email signatures and official communications.

In an email distributed on behalf of Dean Sarah Beth Estes, university leaders were informed that all state universities must be in full compliance with the law by July 31, 2025. The legislation, enacted earlier this year, prohibits the use of public funds for DEI-related programs or roles and requires the removal of gender-identifying pronouns and references to gender ideology from official communication platforms, including email.

While WSU has already taken steps to comply with DEI-related aspects of the law, additional action is required for faculty, staff and student university employees to update email signature blocks. Strategic Communications has provided a downloadable signature template to assist in standardization.

Estes acknowledged the personal impact of these changes and emphasized the university’s continued commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive campus environment while adhering to state and federal requirements.

“We appreciate your flexibility and acknowledge the personal nature of these changes to so many of us in the Shocker community,” Estes said in an email to Liberal Arts and Sciences Chairs and Directors. “Even as we meet state and federal obligations, we stand firmly behind our commitment to ensure that every member of our campus community is respected, valued, and is able to thrive and succeed.”