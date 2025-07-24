Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

All-clear after shooting near campus prompted emergency alert Thursday morning

Ainsley Smyth, ReporterJuly 24, 2025
Courtney Brown
A Wichita State University police car parked on campus (file photo)

People are safe to resume normal activities according to Wichita State, after a shooting near campus. 

WSU issued an emergency alert at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. The alert instructed the campus community to avoid the area of 21st and Hillside because of a shooting that occurred in the area.

Around 7 a.m., police arrested the subject. Officials gave the all clear at 7:23 a.m.

WSU sends rave alerts via text and email. Didn’t get the alert? Sign up to receive future alerts at wichita.edu/services/shockeralert/.

About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, Reporter
Ainsley Smyth was the news editor of The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Courtney Brown
Courtney Brown, Former news editor
Courtney Brown was one of the news editors for The Sunflower during the 2023-2024 year. She previously worked as a reporter and assistant news editor. Brown uses she/her pronouns.