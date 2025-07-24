All-clear after shooting near campus prompted emergency alert Thursday morning

Courtney Brown A Wichita State University police car parked on campus (file photo)

People are safe to resume normal activities according to Wichita State, after a shooting near campus.

WSU issued an emergency alert at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. The alert instructed the campus community to avoid the area of 21st and Hillside because of a shooting that occurred in the area.

Around 7 a.m., police arrested the subject. Officials gave the all clear at 7:23 a.m.

WSU sends rave alerts via text and email. Didn’t get the alert? Sign up to receive future alerts at wichita.edu/services/shockeralert/.