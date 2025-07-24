Teen dead in officer-involved shooting near Wichita State campus, apparent suicide

Investigators believe the shooting near 21st and Hillside early Thursday morning to be a case of suicide by police, according to a media advisory.

Officials say a 19-year-old man and another male approached an on-duty officer asking about the WPD policy about shooting people with guns.

The young man then revealed a handgun, leading to a struggle where he pointed the gun at the officer. Two additional officers witnessed the confrontation. Both discharged their weapons, striking the young man.

The second male fled the area and was later located. Officials say there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.

The 19-year-old received transportation to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active investigation led by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.