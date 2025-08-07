WSU Tech partnership opens work opportunities for students in Southeast Kansas

A new partnership between WSU Tech and the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) geared toward enhancing and expanding career and training opportunities for high school students and adult learners in Southeast Kansas was announced on Aug. 4.

The new collaboration is a continuation of CTEC’s already established relationship with Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

CTEC is a non-profit training center for students who wish to pursue a technical education. The center works to connect students to institutions so they can achieve their technical education and build careers.

With the partnership, students of CTEC will be able to utilize tools from both WSU Tech’s curriculum and credentialing in welding, HVAC, construction, masonry, automotive and more.

This use of WSU Tech curriculum will align students with some of the needs of the local workforce around Kansas.

A ribbon cutting and open house ceremony is set for Aug. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the CTEC building in Pittsburg, Kansas.

More information about the program can be found on CTEC’s and WSU Tech’s websites.