Joseph Shepard, LaWanda DeShazer move to general election for District 1 City Council

Joseph Shepard, former Wichita State University student body president, and opponent LaWanda DeShazer won the popular vote in the Aug. 5 race for the District 1 City Council Seat.

The two will face each other on the ballot in November for the seat, which is currently held by term-limited Brandon Johnson.

Shepard received the most votes, at 48% (1,783) of the popular vote. DeShazer followed at 20% (758), according to unofficial results.

Primary elections generally have a low voter turnout rate. This year was no different, with a total voter turnout of less than 7%.

Five total candidates ran for the District 1 City Council seat, representing the central northeastern part of Wichita, including Wichita State University. Now, only two progress to the general election on Nov. 4.

The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration is Oct. 14. Check your registration status here.