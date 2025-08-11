Shocker women’s tennis coach Colin Foster steps down

Joseph Barringhaus Coach Colin Foster plays tennis with a youth at the free clinic. (File photo)

Colin Foster has resigned as Wichita State women’s tennis head coach and accepted the position of director of tennis at the Wichita Country Club, WSU Athletics announced Monday morning.

The announcement added that he will step down from permanent to interim head coach until the program hires a permanent coach “through an immediate national search.”

The women’s tennis team finished last season with a 13-10 record. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association ranked them at No. 60, the first time the Shockers finished in the ITA’s end-of-season top-75 poll since 2018. They finished 15th in the ITA Mid-Major poll and seventh in the ITA’s Central Region.

Foster coached the Shockers for 16 years, from 2009-25. He amassed a career record of 251-150, good enough for most as a head coach in program history. He coached WSU to nine NCAA tournaments and eight conference titles.