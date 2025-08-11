International Student Union election results voided by Student Government courts

The Student Government Association (SGA) Supreme Court voted unanimously to void the last International Student Union (ISU) election.



Due to concerns about the election, SGA took a closer look at the International Student Union’s constitution.

Student Body President Jia Wen Wang and Speaker of the Senate Matthew Phan issued a memorandum to the SGA Supreme Court. The memorandum claimed the ISU official election violated multiple areas of the organization’s constitution.

After a hearing held on July 15 and an hour and a half long deliberation, the Court unanimously voted to void the election. The officials voted in for the academic year 2025-26 are now removed from office.

The order stated that the election violated Article VII: sections 3b, 3d, 4b and 5c.

Sections 3b and 3c of the most recent version of the ISU constitution state candidates must turn in their applications two weeks prior to election day and the list of candidates must be available on the ISU website prior to election day. Sections 4b and 5c require candidates to submit their GPA to the active president to confirm with the International Education Office.

While the decision of the Court voided the election, it did not reinstate previous ISU officers. The office seats will remain empty until the new election, which currently does not have a set date.

The order also states the SGA Court will “clarify the language for Article VII and VIII from the International Student Union Constitution in length in the final order.”

Additionally, the order points to several areas in Article VIII that it claims has “contradicting subpoints.”

The order requires the new election to have the SGA student body president and a court justice present to oversee the election and make sure constitutional rules are upheld.