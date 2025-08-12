OPINION: Student discounts available with valid student ID, good for post move-in relaxation and post-class stress relief. 

As students, discounts are incredibly helpful.

Wichita State has a lesser-known program called Shock Stop, a partnership with companies in Wichita that allows students a small discount at participating locations. Despite the extensive list of discounts, some items may be ineligible — like alcohol, gas and lottery tickets.

Here are some of the best discounts in Shock Stop for those in the Wichita area, from food to technology to activities.

Bricktown Brewery:

Bricktown Brewery sells food like pizza and burgers and various local beers. I personally love the chicken nachos and Bluesberry ale, both fantastic to get inside for AC and away from the heat.

As is the case with most breweries, there is a seated bar and plenty of TVs spread throughout with different games going on for sports fans. The sports atmosphere is not too overbearing for those who aren’t into sports. I personally am not a sports enjoyer, but I still love the atmosphere inside the restaurant.

Students can receive a 10% discount and 20% for staff and faculty from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are two Wichita locations: 2142 N. Tyler Rd., and 2035 N. Rock Rd.

Cocoa Dolce:

Cocoa Dolce is known for its assorted artisan chocolates but also offers drinks, like coffee and hot chocolate.

The store offers a 10% discount that is only available at the east side location.

I absolutely love their raspberry iced tea and Italian sodas. I would love if the discount were offered at the other locations, but I do think it’s worth a trip for those who don’t live on the east side. Normally, the prices are a little high, so a 10% discount is pretty beneficial, especially for fancy chocolate.

The east side store is located at 2132 N. Rock Rd. #100.

Freezing Moo:

At Freezing Moo, a valid Shocker ID can get a 10% discount.

The store specializes in rolled ice cream. You are able to pick the base and up to three toppings you would like added in. I haven’t personally been to Freezing Moo, but it is hard to go wrong with ice cream, especially in the summer.

Located at 2684 N. Greenwich Ct. STE 200.

Il Primo:

Il Primo offers a 10% discount on all drinks and a 20% discount on all food.

There are various specialty coffees and other drinks like Italian cream sodas, as well as breakfast sandwiches and pastries. I personally love the Sappho and its seasonal GoGo Juice. Despite the location being on the smaller side, I love the vibe in there, and I always feel welcome. Unfortunately, the bar at night does not offer the same discount.

Located at 6422 Central Ave.

Public at the Brickyard:

A valid Shocker ID can get a 10% discount at Public at the Brickyard.

The restaurant offers classics like pizza, but it also has salads and various specials. The garlic rosemary fries are delightful and worth a trip themselves. They also have an extensive beer and cocktail list, and on occasion they have local bands to play live music.

Located at 129 N. Rock Island Ave.

Amazon:

Hate it or love it, Amazon offers a Prime student plan with six months free and then $7.49/mo.

Additional perks include free food delivery, a free month of homework help and 10% off flights and hotels.

Target:

Target Circle has a College Student Appreciation program, which gives exclusive perks and discounts to students. As a student, the Circle360 program is $49 for a year, and you can get an additional 20% off purchases.

Entrap Games:

Entrap Games offers 10% off all escape rooms.

They currently have four different themed escape rooms available to try. Each room gives participants an hour to escape, and if you get stumped, you can ask for clues or hints to help. I’ve completed the circus-themed room, “Giuseppe’s Playhouse.” It was a lot of fun, and I did have to ask for a couple of hints, but the room was completed within the hour. It becomes easier with a larger group, but sometimes the challenge of doing it solo or with just a couple other people brings more excitement to it.

Located at 443 N. Mosley St.

Mid-American All-Indian Museum:

The Mid-American All-Indian Museum gives a $5 discount. This museum is dedicated to educating people about Native American cultures and preserving those cultures for future generations to come. There are, on average, about four to six exhibits on display at a time.

Located at 650 N. Seneca St.

Museum of World Treasures:

The Museum of World Treasures gives faculty free admission and $1 off for students. The museum covers a wide variety of artifacts: from Egyptian mummies to artifacts from both World Wars to dinosaur bones. This museum has something for everyone.

Located at 835 E. 1st St N.

AMC Theatre:

Some AMC Theatres offer lower ticket prices for students with a valid ID.

The AMC location in Wichita offers discounted tickets for students after 5 p.m. every day. At the moment, the theatre is still showing “Fantastic Four,” “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Superman.” I went to see “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and I highly recommend a watch if you’re a fan of the original trilogy. From what I’ve heard from people who have read the books, there are several faithful book to screen moments that have been missing from the previous films. It was a lot of fun, it’s hard to go wrong with dinosaurs.

Located at 3151 N. Penstemon St.

Hulu:

Hulu offers a $1.99 ad-supported plan, or students can bundle with Spotify Premium for $4.99/mo. The Spotify Premium bundle is also ad-supported. Students can utilize the Hulu solo-plan for as long as they are enrolled. The Spotify plan lasts for four years.

United Airlines:

United Airlines offers a 5% flight discount to travelers between the ages of 18-23 through the app. United is the only major U.S. airline offering young travelers a discount. The discount can only be used on United and United Express flights in the U.S. and select international flights in the U.S.

Mike Seltzer Jewelry:

Mike Seltzer Jewelry offers 40% off year-round, with the exceptions of May, June, November and December, in which the discount is 55%. The fall discounts are the perfect time to get some jewelry for any planned proposals that may happen.

Located at 2929 N. Rock Rd. # 155.