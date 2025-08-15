Guest Column: From the president: Welcome to fall 2025 at Wichita State

Wichita State University President Richard Muma. Photo courtesy of Wichita State University.

Welcome — or welcome back — to campus! The start of a new school year is one of my favorite times at Wichita State. There’s a vibrant energy in the air as we reconnect with friends, meet new people and set out to make the most of the year ahead. Whether this is your first semester or your last, I’m glad you’re here and part of Shocker Nation.

As many of you may know me only as “the president,” I’d like to share a little about myself. I was born here in Wichita, and my connection to Shocker Nation runs deep. Both my grandparents both worked on campus, my grandmother as secretary for the Philosophy Department and my grandfather as a purchasing director.

My family left Kansas when I was young, and I grew up in Houston, finally coming back to Wichita in 1994 to join the WSU faculty. This year marks my 29th year at the university, and I’ve served in a variety of roles, from faculty member to provost to president.

I’m a licensed physician assistant with a degree in public health, which taught me the value of listening, problem-solving and helping people (like you) reach their goals. That’s a big part of how I approach my work here: ensuring every member of our campus community has the tools, opportunities and support they need to succeed.

Outside of work, I’m married and have two grown children. My spouse, First Gentleman Rick Case, and I are early risers, so most mornings you’ll find us running together at 4:30 a.m., either on campus or at the YMCA. We also spend a lot of time gardening, working in the yard and volunteering in the community gardens for our church and on campus.

I’m proud to lead Wichita State because I believe in our students and in the power of this community. This university has shaped my life, and I’m committed to making sure it’s a place where you can shape yours.

So as you dive into classes, activities and everything the semester has to offer, know that you’ll see me around — maybe at a campus event, maybe in the RSC or maybe out on a morning run. Don’t hesitate to stop and say hello. I’d love to hear your story.