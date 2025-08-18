Letter from the Editor: For you and with you

Editor-in-Chief Taliyah Winn records audio at the Flint Hills Symphony. Photo Courtesy of Grant Seymour/ The Flint Hills Media Project

It’s going to be a busy year.

The beginning of the school year is always one of my favorite times. Excitement, nerves, new school supplies, syllabi — but this year it feels especially different.

Partially because this year I’m leading the Sunflower, preparing my team for the tough and wonderful road ahead.

I spent my childhood dreaming about my college experience, but I never imagined being a student journalist or studying at Wichita State.

Like more than 40% of our students, I’m first generation. I moved here in 2022 from Omaha, Nebraska.

I found The Sunflower my sophomore year knowing very little about reporting, WSU or how to transition into adult life. What I did know is that I could write, and I wanted my writing to be important and serve a purpose that helps people.

The Sunflower has served Wichita State’s campus for 130 years for a reason: because student journalists are necessary on this campus. Without The Sunflower, there wouldn’t be consistent and transparent coverage on the things that touch our community day to day.

Sure, local news organizations would still cover big news in our community, but what about the individual stories, the small meetings and updates that directly affect you?

In a bloated media landscape, we remain dedicated to our audience: the Wichita State community, first and foremost the students, and issues that affect you — and we’ve been doing that for a long time.

What scares me going into this year is that some elements, experiences and freedoms I had freshman year are dwindling. I’m scared of threats to the First Amendment and the five freedoms listed within.

But fear is normal, at a healthy amount, because it helps us prepare for and address the changes ahead. And our editorial staff is prepared.

Unlike university members or strategic communications, our job is not tied to the image of the university. Our job is to ensure university decisions, activities and funding stay transparent and that you understand their impact on you.

In comparison to the university, The Sunflower is a group of 20 or so students trying to get the truth out to our readers on a shrinking operating budget.

We write well about the community because we are a part of it. The Sunflower is where you can hear diverse perspectives from voices on Wichita State campus about issues that matter to you.

I’m not from Wichita, but over the past three years, it’s become my home.

For those who have lived here their whole lives, or just moved here this month, I hope The Sunflower will remain a part of your life during your time at WSU and make your college experience a more engaged and informed one.. Know we are here looking out for the information that impacts you. Look for our papers on racks Tuesdays this semester on campus. If you have story ideas, issues you think we should be writing about or any questions or concerns about our coverage, reach out and let us know.

Stay informed and stay hopeful,

Taliyah Winn

Editor-in-Chief of The Sunflower