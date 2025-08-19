Shockfest entering its second year with events geared toward all students

As the start of the semester grows closer, the offices of First Year Programs and Student Success hosted the second year of the weekend event, Shockfest.

Last year’s Shockfest saw significant turnout according to Saucedo-Rodarte. This year, Saucedo-Rodarte is aiming to create programs that focus on different populations of students compared to last year.

“I do think that we’ll end up having an increase of students coming up this SHOCKFEST compared to last year,” Saucedo-Rodarte said. “I would highly encourage anyone who is new to our campus or also returning like it’s not just for new students … it’s never too late to get connected to campus.”

This weekend event started as a way to allow students to connect with their classmates and others on campus before classes start.

“We saw that weekend before the first day of classes being as just an opportunity to create something special,” Eiran Saucedo-Rodarte, the assistant director in the offices of First Year Programs and Student Success, said. “We want to try our best to kind of focus on this weekend to be a time and place where we’re kind of highlighting all of campus.”

The event is organized by the Office of First Year Programs, but there are activities for all students on campus, like events geared towards adult learners and commuter students, blending educational forums and events for students to have fun.