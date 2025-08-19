Guest Column: Dear Shockers: For Anyone and Everyone

Wichita State University Student Government Association President Jia Wen Wang. Photo courtesy of Jia Wen Wang.

My name is Jia Wen Wang, your Student Body President for this year. On behalf of the Student Government Association (SGA), I am excited to welcome you all to Wichita State University. Whether you are a new or a returning student, it is important you know that we in SGA are all here for you!

SGA has been hard at work over the summer to ensure we are serving the student body through intentional, persistent actions. Our mission has always been to ensure student voices are being heard and represented to the University and beyond. We strive to create opportunities for students in order for you all to be able to thrive inside and outside of the classroom.

Students Come First is not just our tagline, it is something that we take seriously. We are dedicated to fostering a campus environment where every student feels supported, represented and empowered to reach their full potential.

This year, we are focused on three pillars: intentionality, persistence and belonging. These pillars were chosen based on the feedback we heard from the Student Body during our election. We are committed to fostering a campus environment in which every student succeeds and feels a sense of community.

SGA is also looking for students to be involved! Whether that is through the Freshman Leadership Council or as a Senator, SGA has multiple positions in which you can develop leadership skills, advocate for the needs of your fellow students and professional development. Your perspective strengthens the force of SGA and allows for important considerations. To learn more, visit us at the Welcome Tables the first two days of classes, join us at the Involvement Fair, attend SGA Week or visit our website to learn more!

As the semester starts, I encourage you all to enter this year with bravery, commitment and excitement! Take the opportunities around campus, support each other and know that YOUR Student Government Association is here for every step of your journey.

If there is anything that you need, please feel free to reach out at [email protected]. I am more than happy to help. I wish you an exciting and successful year ahead. Go Shocks!

Yours Truly,

Jia Wen Wang