Guest Column: Sarah Beth Estes, LAS Dean speaks

Wichita State University LAS Dean Sarah Beth Estes. Photo courtesy of Sarah Beth Estes.

Hello everyone. I am Sarah Beth Estes, the Dean of the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and I’m excited to welcome you to a new academic year. Whether you are a returning student, or are, like me, new to Wichita State University, I hope you are ready to take full advantage of the rich opportunities available to you at the University.

While your major is an important step in shaping your future, it is just the beginning. Your education is so much more than your major. It’s also the minors, certificates and special programs that let you explore your interests from new angles. For example, Fairmount College alone offers over 30 certificates, some online and some also at the graduate level. Certificates like Environment and Sustainability, Geographic Information Systems, and Film Studies can provide you with enhanced knowledge and skills that add to your perspective and build your networks.

Your education is also applied learning experiences such as internships, undergraduate research, service-learning and community-based projects. Students have gained practical applied experience through a multitude of activities,including cataloging archaeological artifacts, studying properties of new magnetic materials and manuscript editing. Experiences like these connect you with employers and organizations, helping you test your skills and discover new talents and interests.

Equally important to your education is being involved in campus life where you can attend lectures, performances, student club meetings and cultural events. You can make new friends by checking out fun opportunities in over 200 student organizations, or attend a Watkins lecture, where distinguished scientists demonstrate ground-breaking research. And don’t forget—your faculty members are not just your instructors; they are mentors, collaborators, and allies in your success. Talk with them. Ask questions. Seek advice. Finally, please be sure to say “hi” to me if you see me on campus. I look forward to getting to know my fellow Shockers!

We are entering a year full of potential. I encourage you to make the most of it, to challenge yourself, and most of all, to stay curious. The world we live is evolving rapidly. At Wichita State, you are preparing not only to adapt to it—you are preparing to shape it.

Here’s to a year of discovery, growth and connection.