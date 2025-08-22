WSU Tech to expand aviation training center

WSU Tech is expanding its space for students and pilot trainees. The school is adding a $45 million expansion to the National Center for Aviation Training.

The 85,500-square-foot expansion will include manufacturing training space for manufacturing, drones and flight.

Local, state and national representatives, as well as Wichita State and WSU Tech leaders, gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking on Aug. 22.

“We know that we need more pilots. We need more mechanics,” said WSU Tech President Sheree Utash. “And we also know that we are going to be integrating automation, robotics into all types of manufacturing. That’s what this building is going to be dedicated to.”

Sedgwick County built NCAT in 2010 to train students in aviation manufacturing.

The expansion is set to house its first classes in January 2027. According to WSU Tech, it will allow NCAT to serve an additional 1,450 students and trainees in the first three years.

It will include Advanced Air Mobility and Unmanned Aircraft Training Centers, Automation & Advanced Manufacturing Training Centers and pilot training centers. It will also have a new hangar – The Cessna + Beechcraft by Textron Aviation Hangar.

“We have government, education and industry coming together to do something great, and that is when really wonderful things happen,” Utash said. “So, collaboration for maximum impact is as important today as it’s ever been.”