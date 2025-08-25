PHOTOS: Night of crafts and fun at create your own mocktail mixer
Students enjoyed drink creations, games and crafts at the mixer hosted by the student organization WHEAT.
Evan Tong, Reporter • August 25, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Evan Tong, Multimedia Reporter
Evan Tong is a first-year sports reporter, photographer and videographer for The Sunflower. Tong is a junior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production. Tong has experience in high school broadcast journalism and documentary. He once recorded the entire basketball season his senior year at Southeast High School, sans one game in Emporia.