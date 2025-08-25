Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
It’s the last week to pay your bill

Ainsley Smyth, Managing EditorAugust 25, 2025
Mia Hennen
File photo

Now that fall classes are underway, the deadline to pay is coming up. Friday, Aug. 29, is the last day for Wichita State students to pay their bills for fall tuition, fees and housing before late fees begin. 

After Friday, students who still have an unpaid balance of $150 or more and haven’t set up a payment plan will accrue a $100 late fee on the next business day, with a second fee after 90 days, according to WSU’s OneStop

Students who are waiting for financial aid should set up a payment plan to avoid a late fee, according to the Accounts Receivable office.   

How do I pay my bill?

To pay, go to mywsu.wichita.edu and log in. Go to the My Finances tab in the top right of the page. 

Under Accounts Receivable Links and View/Pay My Bill, click on Student Account Suite. 

Once you’re in the student account suite, you should see your current balance. Click the green button – Make Payment. Or, click Enroll in Payment Plan to begin setting up a payment plan to pay your bill gradually. 

Students can call WSU Accounts Receivable at (316) 978-3333, or email them at ​​[email protected] with any questions.

