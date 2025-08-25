A Hot Honey Take

Willow Spence Shocker Grill and Lane’s pizza of the month, hot honey pepperoni

This month, there is a new hot item up for grabs at the Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes. Following recent food trends, hot honey has taken over most menus and has now made its way onto the Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes menu.

As a fellow broke college student, I can say you certainly get the bang for your buck when you buy pizza at Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes. For $7.99 you get your own small personal pizza consisting of four pieces.

When I received my pizza, I was unimpressed, to say the least. Nothing sets it apart from any regular gas station pizza except that you are paying more. What you think are the sparkling glimmers of hot honey sauce is really just grease. When I picked up my first piece, it flopped down like a sad fish, almost as if it was undercooked.

If done correctly, hot honey can be a delicious and savory experience. For instance, a few months ago, Subway introduced its hot honey flavored sauce, and this was a good example of hot honey.

This piece of pizza, however, was not one of those experiences. When I took my first bite, the only flavor present was tomato sauce — the pieces were drenched with it. Once I reached the crust, I tasted a vague essence of seasoning. As for the hot honey flavor, it was almost nonexistent.

While this pizza was not my favorite, if you are a lover of tomato sauce, I would highly recommend it. As it remains, no one out pizzas the hut.