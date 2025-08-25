RSC day shocker night brought back for RSC open house 

RSC Day Shocker Night comes back to campus for the first time in several years to celebrate the start of the semester in a 14-hour long schedule of events. Several offices and student services gathered together for a day of events, games and prizes.

According to Tia Hill, the director of student activities and engagement, the event started back up this year after an almost 10 year long hiatus.

“It serves as the open house for the student center,” Hill said. “They’ve traditionally done an open house but this will be the first year they brought RSC Day Shocker Night back.”

The director of marketing in the RSC asked the offices of Student Engagement and Belonging and Student Activities Council if they would be interested in the event returning, Activities Director Jilian Belden said.

RSC Day Shocker Night went on from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at several locations in and around the RSC, and included giveaways of various prizes.

Gallery • 16 Photos Maleah Evans Prizes offered to winners of the BINGO for RSC Day Shocker Night on Aug. 21. The event was held for the first time in almost 10 years.

“Students can enter for prize drawings by participating in various events throughout the day,” Hill said. “The more events they check into, the more chances they get to win some of the prizes, and there’s free goodies throughout the day.

Some of the larger prizes included in the giveaway were an airfryer, an espresso machine and a pots and pans set.

Belden also said that there are some prizes related to gaming for the video game tournament.

At certain events like BINGO, some small prizes were handed out to the winners of rounds. There was also free food throughout the day and T-Shirts handed out at the patio party.

“It is a collaboration between the staff of the Rhatigan Student Center, as well as Student Engagement and Belonging and various departments within the building actually participating to make it happen,” Hill said. “It’s a very involved event that we do for open house and to welcome students to the Rhatigan Student Center.”