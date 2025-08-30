Cross country makes top finishes in season-opener, women repeat in Hutch

Wichita State cross country began its season at the annual Terry Masterson Twilight Classic hosted by Hutchinson Community College late Friday night. The men’s team finished second in the Salt City while the women finished first.

Women’s race

The women’s team placed all within the top-15 to take the win with 30 points. The Blue Dragons finished far behind with 73 points, despite having the first-place runner.

Freshman Mercy Jepkoech, from Kenya, made her debut for the Shockers and placed second with a time of 17:51.33 in the women’s 3-mile race.

Junior Francesca Alvarado placed fourth with a time of 18:28.33. Behind Alvarado was sophomore Faith Ekart with a time of 18:46.81. Ekart placed third in last year’s meet as a freshman.

Rounding out the top-10 finishes for Wichita State was junior Jordyn Picolet, placing seventh with a time of 19:01.38. Picolet transferred to Wichita State after finishing her JUCO career in Hutchinson.

Men’s race

The men’s team placed second in the 4-mile race, with 48 points. The Blue Dragons took first through fourth, but WSU’s unattached runner Austin Carrera prevented the clean sweep.

Sophomore Bennett Meoli finished eight among the Shockers’ men’s team, with a time of 21:00.06. Junior Aidan Reyna finished behind him in ninth at 21:06.86.

Sophomore Landen O’Neill placed 12th with a time of 21:22.22. Behind him was senior Riley Vandaveer, at 21:28.72.

The last of the Shockers to cross the finish line was senior Ian Hunter in 16th place with a time of 21:53.48.

Wichita State will return home for its annual JK Gold Classic at Clapp Cross Country Course, where a majority of the team will make their season debut on Saturday, Sept. 6. The men’s 6k begins at 8 a.m. and the women’s 5k begins at 8:30 a.m.