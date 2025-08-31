OPINION: Sesame is out, let’s get Raising Cane’s in!

Photo by Zachary Ruth, Photo illustration by Emma Wilks

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, the restaurant located on the far right corner of Braeburn Square on Wichita State University’s campus, has been permanently closed after just two years of being open.

Sesame sold Mediterranean staples such as hummus, gyros and kebabs. If you were a fan of Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, you can still visit their location on 2755 N Maize Rd. Wichita State University’s real estate development and campus dining partners are now left with the task of deciding what restaurant will now fill the space left by Sesame.

What should replace Sesame?

In my opinion, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers would be the perfect restaurant to replace Sesame. Raising Cane’s was first introduced to Wichita in June of 2025, a recent hot topic in the Wichita area. As someone from the Kansas City area, I remember being shocked Wichita did not have a Raising Cane’s during my freshman year, and I was very excited when I found out a new location would be opening. However, it was disappointing to find out the location would be opening on the west side of Wichita, a nearly 25 minute drive away from campus.

Opening a Raising Cane’s location in the empty space at Braeburn Square would be an exciting prospect for students who feel the same way about craving a Caniac Combo but not wanting to drive over 20 minutes for it.

Upon opening, Raising Cane’s would not only be an immediate hit, but would prove to have longevity here on campus, different from the past restaurants who occupied that space. Journey East Asian Grill occupied the space in Braeburn Square before Sesame for just four years.

One of the best parts to me about Raising Cane’s is the atmosphere and decor. The restaurant often displays paraphernalia and merchandise from local high schools and universities. Having a location reside on campus could mean an entirely Wichita State themed Raising Cane’s. This could be an additional place students could look forward to hanging out at to eat right here on campus.

Raising Cane’s has already been showing up in places around campus, from having a booth at the NXT LVL Garage Party to being provided as a free meal for the Inter-Fraternity Councils house tours. This is proof that students and their respective organizations are already interested in and taking advantage of the popularity of Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s has good comfort food, good atmosphere and students are ready for a better chicken option than Chick-fil-a. It would be a great option to replace Sesame in Braeburn Square.