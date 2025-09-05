All the info on intramurals, your potential new hobby

Aside from attending events outside of classes to connect with peers, the university offers a multitude of intramural sports throughout the fall and spring semesters.

These games, leagues and tournaments are a great way for students to get involved in sports on campus and connect with peers without a student-athlete’s schedule and top-NCAA level of competition. There are a variety of sports offered, most of which are open for registration on WSU’s Intramural League website.

While deadlines for golf scrambles, 3-on-3 basketball and 4-on-4 sand volleyball have passed, more sign up dates throughout the fall 2025 semester are approaching. Here’s what you need to know to add your name to a roster.

How to register

To register for intramurals, students must make an IMLeague account via the website linked above. Use your student email when creating an account.

Then, to sign up for a specific tournament or league, use the account you created and choose which team or sport you would like to join. There is also an opportunity to make a team or join one as a “free agent.” There is a forfeit fee of five dollars for singles and doubles tournaments, and 20 dollars for teams.

September deadlines

7v7 flag football has four separate registration divisions: fraternity, men’s, open and sorority/women’s. Registration for all divisions is open until Sept. 11. The season starts Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 10.

The pickleball tournament has slots for doubles, singles men’s/fraternity, and singles women’s/sorority. Registration ends Sept 18., and the tournament will be held Sept. 24.

Futsal has registration open until Sept. 25 for four divisions: fraternity, men’s, open and women’s/sorority. The season is from Oct. 1-24.

October deadlines

6v6 volleyball’s registration deadline is Oct. 16. The season lasts Oct. 20 through Nov. 14. Divisions include men’s, fraternity, open and women’s/sorority

The deadline to register for the gamefest tournaments, esports tournaments for “EAFC,” “Madden,” “NBA 2k,” and “NHL,” is open for registration until Oct. 30. All the rounds of the tournament take place on Nov. 6.

November deadlines

The chess tournament registration is open now until Nov. 6, with the tournament taking place on Nov. 13.

The dodgeball tournament’s registration is open until Nov. 13 for all divisions: fraternity/men’s, open and women’s. The tournament takes place on Nov. 20.

The registration deadline for the 8-ball pool tournament for both doubles and singles is Nov. 20. Tournament day is Dec. 4.

Individual and doubles bowling registration closes Nov. 20, with the tournament taking place on Dec. 4.