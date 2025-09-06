When Elkana Kipruto passed the midway mark of the men’s 6-kilometer race at the JK Gold Classic, he led the pack by a slim margin. He eventually pulled away on the muddied track by five seconds to win the individual title.

Kipruto made it look easy Saturday in his debut race for Wichita State — no tensions, a cool composure and smooth strides combined for a display in biomechanics that went down for a time of 18:41.49.

“He’s just flying,” teammate Adrian Diaz Lopez said with a smile. “He made running look easy.”

Kipruto, a sophomore transfer from Stephen F. Austin, admitted he couldn’t have done it by himself. The Shockers’ men won the team title with a score of 20 points, toppling second place Washburn by 69.

“Teamwork matters,” Kipruto said. “I myself, I cannot do it alone.”

The teamwork on display Saturday was a main focal point for head coach Kirk Hunter, and has been for awhile. The Shockers’ top finishes were all within 17 seconds of each other.

“You don’t win championships by being individuals,” he said. “You win by being a strong team and working together. I was really happy with the way they ran.”

“We were all together until the last (kilometer),” Diaz Lopez added. “That’s what we need to do to be able to try to make nationals.”

WSU took four spots in the top-five of the men’s race. Diaz Lopez, who also made his debut at JK Gold, won second with a time of 18:46.41. Kelvin Kipyego, another transfer and friend of Kipruto’s, finished fourth at 18:53.98.

The Shockers finished in third place in the women’s 5-kilometer, with 58 points. Oklahoma won with 29. Mercy Jepkoech placed third individually, with a time of 18:34.81. WSU’s next best individual finish was from Sarah Bertry, who ran 18:40.32.

A few weeks before the meet, WSU practiced 1-kilometer runs as a workout. And according to Diaz Lopez, Kipruto kept at a 2:38 pace near the end of the workout — a swift introduction to his speed.

“The championship season is in November,” Diaz Lopez said. “It’s crazy that he’s that strong right now.”

Kipruto hasn’t run his whole life, either. He picked it up within the last five years while living in Kenya and connected with Kipyego shortly after. After starting their collegiate paths in different locations, they’re both reunited in WSU’s black and yellow.

“I knew Elly five years ago,” Kipyego said. Kipruto is affectionately known as Elly by the team.

“He’s been a good friend of mine, and we’ve been supporting each other, like as a brotherhood. He’s my brother to me.”

Wichita State’s next cross country meet is Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational, hosted by Nebraska. For updates on men’s and women’s start times, visit goshockers.com.