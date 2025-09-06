Guest Column: First in line

When I first met Michael Jordan, I was 15 years old. Jordan was coming to Houston as his Chicago Bulls were playing the Houston Rockets in an early-season matchup in Jordan’s 4th season in the NBA. Jordan was going to be signing autographs at a mall in Houston, and I had to be there.

I convinced my mom to take me early that morning (6:00 a.m.) so I could stand in line for the 2:00 p.m. autograph session at Foot Locker. To my surprise, I was the first in line. As 2:00 p.m. approached, the line had stretched to what seemed like miles as hundreds gathered for the same opportunity as I.

As Jordan walked out to sign autographs, chaos ensued. The organized line turned into a wave of people approaching Jordan, and my place at the front of the line amounted to me being in the middle of a mosh pit. Security would eventually step in and restore order, but my place in line had changed once we were reorganized from all the havoc.

One security guard, who had observed me standing at the front of the line prior to the mayhem, began to comb through the reorganized line searching for this obsessed fan. He found me. He told me to come with him as he ushered me back to my long-standing place — first in line.

I was the first to meet Jordan that afternoon, and it meant the world to this teenager to meet my basketball idol. As much as I enjoyed interacting with Jordan, I was very grateful to that anonymous security guard for allowing me that privilege by going out of his way to find me and create that experience. After all these years, as I reflect on that experience, it’s the happenstance appointment with the security guard that I remember most.

That security guard noticed a committed fan and went out of his way to provide a memorable experience. As that security guard did for me, we want to do for you: the committed Shocker fans.

We want to create a memorable experience for the numerous Wichita State fans who are a force for the many championships won at this tradition-rich program.

We understand that the play on the court is crucial to that experience. Your involvement, by simply being in The Roundhouse, is also crucial to that experience. Your presence adds to the unique and incredible atmosphere at one of the greatest college basketball venues in the country.

Your continued passion for Shocker basketball is significant and valued as we continue the fight to usher Wichita State back to its long-standing place — first in line.