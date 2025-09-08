Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Wichita State students get involved at involvement fair

Students have the opportunity to get involved with student organizations and get some free merchandise.
Airianna Sallaz, Reporter September 8, 2025
Airianna Sallaz
The Golden Heat majorette team tables at Involvement Fair. The office of Student Engagement and Belonging hosts Involvement Fair every year.
Omega Delta Phi
Airianna Sallaz
Omega Delta Phi tables for potential members at Involvement Fair hosted by Student Engagement and Belonging. The event is hosted yearly and presents an opportunity for students to see what different student organizations offer.
