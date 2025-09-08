Guest Column: From the stands to the court: How students change the game

Students, you are the heartbeat of Wichita State. When you step into Charles Koch Arena, everything changes. The lights are brighter. The sound shakes deeper. Opponents feel it. Coaches prepare for it. And your peers — the student-athletes in black and yellow — absolutely thrive on it.

Your energy isn’t background noise. It’s fuel. It’s the reason Koch Arena has earned a reputation as one of the toughest places in the country to play. Every chant, every stomp, every roar from the student section makes the Roundhouse electric and intimidating. You don’t just create an atmosphere — you create a competitive edge that pushes our teams toward victory.

That’s why we want your game-day experience to match the passion you bring. All students get in free, and we’ve been working hard to make the ticketing process seamless — quicker entry and easier access to tickets in person or online. We’re also introducing the use of meal swipes inside Koch Arena, so grabbing food can be part of your night without an extra expense. You belong here, and we want it to feel that way from the moment you walk in.

But here’s the best part — you make it unique. The creativity of the student section is unmatched. Whether it’s a clever sign, a chant that spreads like wildfire or just bringing relentless noise, you set the tone. You transform games into memories that last a lifetime — not only for you, but for every Shocker in the arena.

Most importantly, know this: we see you. We value you. You are not just fans in the stands — you are part of the fight. Together, students and student-athletes, we represent Wichita State. We represent this city. And together, we fight for Wichita.

So my invitation is simple: show up, get loud and get creative. Pack the student section. Fuel your peers. Leave no doubt that when the Shockers play at home, it’s not just a game — it’s a force to be reckoned with.

Because when you’re in the arena, you’re not just watching Wichita State — you are Wichita State.