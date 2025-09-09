Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: WSU Print Media Center ribbon cutting and reopening

The newly renovated Print Media Center was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony with university administrators.
Zachary Ruth, Photo EditorSeptember 9, 2025
Graduate Student Aly Horn scrapes ink out of a container in the McKnight printmaking studio. The event was staffed by faculty and graduate students.
Zachary Ruth
Zachary Ruth, Photo Editor