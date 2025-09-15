Musicals for everyone: WSU student group expands reach of the performing arts

Evan Tong Sophomore Gabe Cornwell tosses a bean bag during a game of cornhole. Originally, the picnic was supposed to take place on the front lawn of Wilner Auditorium.

Now in its fourth year, the Wichita State Music Theatre Company, or WSMTC, has a lot planned. Its Alice in Wonderland inspired spring production, “Alice by Heart” was just announced and the group has started a Tiktok in order to expand their audience.

The board secretary of the theatre company, Jayvon Hill, said the group has more independence this year from the executive board with putting on shows.

“We’re still there to assist and help out whenever it’s needed,” Hill said. “But we’re able to designate that to another team or the direction team who can take over and apply that to the musicals.”

Throughout these changes, Hill said the group remains committed to its purpose of making musicals accessible to the wider local community.

“The Wichita State Musical Theatre Company is – it’s supposed to be a place that brings people together from different majors, different areas,” Hill said. “Cause we even do, we also accept outside members, so people who don’t even go to WSU or (are) just not a musical theatre major.”

Hill said he has grown a lot from his involvement in the group.

“I think it really has brought me out of my shell,” Hill said. “Especially being on the board, it has helped me grow as a leader, and I’ve learned and obtained new skills that I can take into life.”

Overall, Hill hopes the group can benefit others in the same way it has benefitted him.

“As a student organization, we hope to … not only bring in more members, but to also have members look back on our events as a positive, that our events are a positive environment and that it’s a place where they can enjoy themselves and let loose and meet tons of new friends, even if they aren’t the same major,” Hill said.

WSMTC’s production of “Alice by Heart” is scheduled from March 12-14.