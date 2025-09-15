Chicken Bacon Ranch: Another fail

Willow Spence Shocker Grill and Lane’s chicken bacon ranch pizza. The grill offers a new specialty pizza each month.

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes is back with its new pizza of the month, and they are no stranger to chicken bacon ranch. When I first asked for my pizza they gave me their chicken bacon ranch wrap instead. It seems that they are able to do chicken bacon ranch when it comes in a wrap, but not other times.

When I finally got my pizza, I was excited because the smell was mouthwatering, but when I picked up my first piece, it smushed in my hand. The dough was undercooked and immediately stuck to my fingers. The whole piece was moist up to the crust.

While the last pizza of the month, hot honey pepperoni, was underseasoned, this month’s is the opposite. The first bite of this chicken bacon ranch seemed to punch me. The pizza seemed to be entirely coated in what tasted like every flavoring they could get their hands on. When I finally tasted a piece of the chicken, it popped in my mouth, almost like a boba pearl.

I was unable to even finish my personal pizza due to the strong flavoring and doughy texture. It just was not my cup of tea, but if you like your food extra flavored and extra wet, then this pizza might just be for you.