Build-A-Bowl event aims to fight hunger in Wichita ‘one bowl at a time’

Gallery • 9 Photos Garima Thapa Participants paint for the build-a-bowl event on Sept. 13. Attendees had the option of either building or painting.

Every year, Empty Bowls Wichita hosts its community Build-A-Bowl to prepare for its annual Chili Cook-off, and as an effort to raise money to fight hunger in Wichita.

“Our main mission is fighting hunger through clay, community and connections, one bowl at a time,” Brenda Lichtman, the executive director of Empty Bowls and associate director at the Ulrich Museum, said.

The organizers donate the bowls made at the event to the chili cook-off. The cookoff event raises funds to fight hunger in the local Wichita community. Over 1,000 bowls from various partners and local artists will be on display. This year, Empty Bowls hopes to raise $50,000 through donations and ticket sales.

“The whole concept is you come together as a community, you pick your bowl, you eat together,” Lichtman said. “It’s just a really positive energy, and you leave the event with an empty bowl to remind you of all the empty bowls.”

According to Lichtman, Empty Bowls Wichita has raised over $200,000 through community efforts in the past 11 years.

While fighting hunger is the aim of the Build-A-Bowl event, it also promotes community engagement and social activism. Community members, WSU students, professors, and volunteers gathered at Henrion Hall on Saturday.

“I love the idea that we’re all activists, like we’re using our hands to make a difference in our community,” Lichtman said.

WSU students were crucial volunteers and contributed their skills to help lead communities of all ages to build bowls and ensure the event ran smoothly, Lichtman said.

“I think it’s good to see families and younger kids here too, because it establishes a future of creative jobs or opportunities,” said Noah Hutchinson, a student employee at the Ulrich and event volunteer.

This year’s Chili Cook-off will take place Oct. 18 at Woolsey Hall. Lichtman said this year students can purchase tickets for a discounted rate of $15 with a student ID to increase accessibility to the event.