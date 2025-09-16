Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco to perform at Shocker Madness

Lupe Fiasco, a Grammy award-winning artist and 12-time nominee, will headline Shocker Madness this year.

Shocker Madness is a free, annual event held at the end of Shocktoberfest to showcase Wichita State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams before the season through intrasquad scrimmages and other events, like 3-point contests.

Fiasco won his only Grammy at the 50th award show in 2008 for best urban/alternative performance for his song “Daydreamin’.” The Chicago-born artist has also received nominations for best rap song, rap album and rap performance for other songs like “Kick, Push” and “Superstar,” and for albums like “The Cool.”

Fiasco’s top-streamed songs on Spotify, “Battle Scars,” “Superstar” and “The Show Goes On,” have generated more than 1 billion combined streams on that platform alone.

His performance is set to begin around 7:30 p.m., following the Shocker Madness events, which start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.