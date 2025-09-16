Person arrested in Rhatigan Student Center

Evan Tong A suspect is taken into custody outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Sept. 16, 6:01 p.m., update: University officials confirmed the individual student. They were arrested, but charges are unknown.

An individual was tackled by a campus police officer around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Wu Lounge on the second floor of the Rhatigan Student Center and taken into custody.

The Wu Lounge is just outside of the Student Engagement & Belonging and Student Government Association offices. Campus police officers on scene and SEB staff declined to comment. SGA members said they did not witness the events.

Several witnesses who spoke to The Sunflower after the arrest said they saw the suspect run into the lounge and a police officer tackle the suspect. After some struggle, the man was taken into custody. Officers cleared people from the area, some into the SEB office.

The Sunflower reached out to WSU Strategic Communication, who said that they will provide more information soon.

This is a developing story. The Sunflower will continue to report and update as new details emerge.

Anyone with information regarding this situation, please contact [email protected].