Person arrested in Rhatigan Student Center

Kass Lewis, News editorSeptember 16, 2025
Evan Tong
A suspect is taken into custody outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Sept. 16, 6:01 p.m., update: University officials confirmed the individual student. They were arrested, but charges are unknown. 

An individual was tackled by a campus police officer around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Wu Lounge on the second floor of the Rhatigan Student Center and taken into custody.  

The Wu Lounge is just outside of the Student Engagement & Belonging and Student Government Association offices. Campus police officers on scene and SEB staff declined to comment. SGA members said they did not witness the events. 

Several witnesses who spoke to The Sunflower after the arrest said they saw the suspect run into the lounge and a police officer tackle the suspect. After some struggle, the man was taken into custody. Officers cleared people from the area, some into the SEB office. 

The Sunflower reached out to WSU Strategic Communication, who said that they will provide more information soon. 

This is a developing story. The Sunflower will continue to report and update as new details emerge. 

Anyone with information regarding this situation, please contact [email protected]

About the Contributors
Kass Lewis
Kass Lewis, News Editor
Kass Lewis is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. He is a junior journalism and media production major. After college, he’d like to pursue a career involving writing. Lewis uses he/him pronouns.
Evan Tong
Evan Tong, Multimedia Reporter
Evan Tong is a first-year sports reporter, photographer and videographer for The Sunflower. Tong is a junior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production. Tong has experience in high school broadcast journalism and documentary. He once recorded the entire basketball season his senior year at Southeast High School, sans one game in Emporia.