WSU begins fire alarm testing across campus buildings in September

Garima Thapa Fire alarm surrounded by posters in McKnight Art Center. The Art Center is connected to the Ulrich Museum of Art

Don’t be surprised if you hear fire alarms going off around campus this month.

Wichita State University’s Fire Safety office has began fire alarm testing in all state-owned buildings on campus, according to a university announcement. Its vendor is conducting annual fire alarm inspections and testing beginning at 5 p.m. each evening continuing throughout September.

Test alarms may sound and strobe lights may flash in some buildings.

The fire safety office recommended people follow standard evacuation procedures and not re-enter buildings until cleared.

During these tests, inspectors will enter all rooms, including offices and labs. Officials recommend securing valuables or sensitive documentation ahead of the testing.