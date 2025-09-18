Kate Tilma’s family fuels her legacy in Wichita

Fairways and greens have been a part of Kate Tilma’s story long before her senior season in college — even before she could hold a club. The game is in her bloodline.

Her grandfather, Johnny Stevens, was an All-American at Wichita State. Her mother, Cathy Tilma, dominated the Kansas high school circuit with three Class 6-5A individual titles. Her sister, Meg Tilma, plays collegiately at Oklahoma — and that’s only three of her relatives who’ve played high-level golf.

While inspiring, maintaining that legacy can also come with pressure. Wichita State head coach Tom McCurdy sees her family’s fabric as a gift as much as it is a challenge.

“She’s surrounded by a lot of greats in golf,” McCurdy said. “It is really unique and difficult to have that kind of balance within a family or a structure within people that are that close to you.”

Rather than being bogged down by expectations, Tilma has found strength in her lineage. She’s embraced that balance, leaning on her grandfather’s guidance.

“He’s a big part of my golf career,” Tilma said. “He’s also always just been there for me when I need it. He calls me everyday wanting to go to the course. Even if I’m away, and I need something, I’ll give him a quick call.

“He knows my game better than anybody, so he can help me even when he’s not with me.”

It was that rooted connection — to her family and home — that helped guide Tilma to one of the biggest decisions of her collegiate career.

Tilma spent her freshman season at Kansas State after she graduated from Kapaun Mt. Carmel in 2022. But her year in Manhattan made her realize just how much Wichita felt like home.

She entered the transfer portal, and after traveling home to familiar links coupled with a three-hour talk with McCurdy on a recruiting visit, knew where her heart was.

“I’m a homebody,” Tilma said. “I wanted to come back home, and I knew the program was going in the right direction. I knew the people around here would help me in the ways I needed, and that’s how I made my decision.”

Since returning to Wichita, Tilma has helped elevate the program at WSU. As collegiate golf evolves, from technology to equipment, Tilma’s play has helped the Shockers keep pace.

“Our program since Kate’s arrival has been on the upswing,” McCurdy said. “There’s so many programs that are improving at a really rapid level, and we’re improving at a level probably a little bit better than other teams in our peer group in the last couple years. She is one of the players who are helping make that happen.”

Her 74.19 strokes per round in 2023-24 is the second-lowest through a whole season in program history. Last season at the American Conference Championship, Tilma posted a tournament-low 67 (-5) in round two, which also ties for the second-lowest at Wichita State in a single round.

But the records aren’t what make her great — her resiliency and demeanor are.

“She’s come in and put together consistency with good numbers, and set the bar higher for everybody else,” McCurdy said. “But as much as that, (she’s) always the bright attitude. She just brings joy to the program.”

This year at the Payne Stewart Memorial is the latest example.

Tilma got off to a slower start with scores of 78 (+7) in rounds one and two. In the final round, she bounced back with an even-par 71 to help Wichita State post its best tournament finish since 2022.

“It meant a lot that I was able to come back,” Tilma said. “I think that’s something that I can take moving forward; seeing that I can do it and the different ways that made it possible.”

As Tilma continues her final season in college, she carries more than her golf bag with her. And whether she’s chasing birdies in the future or coaching the next generation, her story is far from its 18th hole — it’s about to tee off.