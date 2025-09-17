Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Turning Point USA chapter hosts vigil for Charlie Kirk

Community comes together to mourn slain political activist
Zachary Ruth and Evan TongSeptember 17, 2025
IMG_9252
Zachary Ruth
A picture of Charlie Kirk sits on the RSC East Patio on Sept. 16. Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University the previous week.
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Zachary Ruth
Zachary Ruth, Photo Editor
Evan Tong
Evan Tong, Multimedia Reporter
Evan Tong is a first-year sports reporter, photographer and videographer for The Sunflower. Tong is a junior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production. Tong has experience in high school broadcast journalism and documentary. He once recorded the entire basketball season his senior year at Southeast High School, sans one game in Emporia.