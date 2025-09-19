 ‘Now we are one hundred’ explores the tense relationship behind Winnie the Pooh

Maleah Evans Poster for “Now We Are a Hundred” by Alania Tennant. The show explores the tense relationship behind “Winnie the Pooh.”

“Now we are one hundred,” the play that won Alaina Tennant the 2025 Bela Kiralyfalvi National Student Playwriting Competition, will be performed at Wichita State as part of her reward for the competition.

Tennant drew inspiration from the rocky relationship between A.A. Milne, the creator of “Winnie-the-Pooh,” and his son, Christopher Robin Milne to write “Now we are one hundred.” The play explores literary fame and the search for personal identity through expressive dialogue between the father and son duo.

In her senior year of high school another source of inspiration struck Tennant when online discourse about “mommy vloggers,” social media personalities who base their content around raising children, was prevalent.

“People were talking about recording your children making money off your children,” Tennant said. “Is that morally correct? Is it wrong? Should we be watching any of that? And around the same time, I think I just saw an Instagram post that was like, ‘Did you know the real life Christopher Robin hated the books?’ I was like, ‘No, I did not know that,” and then I went into a big loop.”

Guest director Jane Gabbert will direct “Now we are one hundred.” Last year, Gabbert directed “Angel of Death,” written by the 2024 winner of the Bela Kiralyfalvi National Student Playwriting Competition, Amanda Schmalzried.

The show will be held at Welsbacher Theater, Sept. 25 to 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.