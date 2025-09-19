Shifting into high gear

Gallery • 10 Photos Ellery Prothro Forward Emmanuel Okorafor dunks the ball during a shoot around on Sept. 18. Okorafor, a senior, attended Louisville and Seton Hall before making his way to Wichita State.

With 46 days until tipoff against UNC Asheville, Wichita State is shifting into a higher gear. Starting Tuesday, 20-hour practice weeks begin, with two-a-days and weekend gym sessions, to fast-track a team of 12 newcomers.

Even through the chaos, the Shockers’ preparation for their season is deliberate.

“The more their brains are moving, the slower their feet usually do,” Mills said at an open practice Thursday. “We’ve probably been pretty basic and just trying to make sure guys can do fundamental things.”

That simplicity is strategic. Mills is using familiar terminology to keep the learning curve manageable, especially for a group of seven new upperclassmen — guys who’ve already weathered college seasons. Three played for 20-win teams last season, bringing a level of experience and expectations to the Shockers.

Among them is Dre Kindell, a JUCO National Champion at Barton Community College, who is making the leap to the Division I level. The difference in pace has been immediate.

“It’s a lot faster. Guys are a lot stronger,” Kindell said. “I’m just trying to adapt and getting used to the speed.”

But Kindell isn’t alone. The entire roster is adjusting — not just to the pace, but to each other. Players are sharing experiences with each other from their previous programs, building a locker room culture that’s as diverse as it is determined.

“I really appreciate the diversity they come from, and how that’s added to the locker room,” Mills said.

Early film sessions revealed some physicality issues, but the team has made strides since then. That physical edge was evident when forward transfer Emmanuel Okorafor took a shot to the head scrapping for a rebound — a moment that ended the open practice, but underscored one of the team’s emerging identities, one that’s familiar to fans.

“We haven’t had anybody get knocked out due to a gash over their eye,” Mills said. “It was a physical practice, and I think our guys have embraced that.”

Guard Brian Amuneke, a Fresno State transfer, sees that as a blueprint for success going forward, especially down the stretch of conference play.

“We practice harder so that it can be easy during the game,” Amuneke said. “I think that it’ll be light for us and just blend right in.”

While the defense continues to gel, through studying film, getting reps and increased intensity, the offense has shown flashes — especially from guard Kenyon Giles. Whether off the dribble or finding an open spot, the UNC Greensboro transfer has a knack for finding the net. During a team scrimmage, he drained a three from near the logo as the shot clock expired.

Kindell fits the same mold, as does Amuneke. The numbers back it: this team can shoot. Kindell, Amuneke and Giles each shot over 40% last season. That should help stretch the floor and allow others to be the point of attack.

“Even our fives can pop and shoot threes, too,” Kindell said. “That’s our strength right now.”

But it’s not just about talent — it’s about building trust. Kindell and Giles have gone head-to-head enough to know each other’s tendencies. The camaraderie is becoming contagious.

“That’s my guy,” Kindell said of Giles. “When we’re going at it in practice, it’s just trying to make each other better. Me and him in the backcourt, going against all the other teams, it’s going to be scary.”

Depth goes beyond the backcourt as well. In the frontcourt, Okorafor, center Will Berg and forward Noah Hill bring a tenacity down low, while forwards Karon Boyd and Jaret Valencia are poised to disrupt offenses.

“We have real depth at multiple positions,” Mills said.

And then there’s TJ Williams — one of just three newcomers. After missing last season with a knee injury, the Wichita native has emerged as a vocal leader, guiding newcomers both on and off the court.

“I know the program, know what we like, know what we like to do,” Williams said. “And just being a mentor on and off the court, too.”

“He takes a lot of ownership and puts a lot of burden on himself to make sure everybody’s locked in,” Mills added. “He wants to see the group do well.”

With a new roster, a new identity being built, and a ticking clock, the Shockers are building something — and they’re doing it fast. The pieces are in place. Now it’s about making them fit together.