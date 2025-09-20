NIAR projects named national finalists for excellence awards

Allison Campbell The “Wichita the Air Capital ” sign stands at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

National Institute for Aviation Research students and researchers have earned national recognition for their work on advanced composite materials. Expo (CAMX) and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) awards for composites excellence (ACE).

Three NIAR projects were recognized as finalists in the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, a trade show and conference held yearly by composites and advanced materials organizations.

“So it’s a big deal. We are being recognized by our colleagues as a good example of innovation in the field of composites and advanced materials,” said Tracee Friess, associate vice president for strategic communication and marketing for NIAR’s industry and defense programs.

The Advanced Technology Lab for Aerospace (ATLAS) hires Wichita State students in paid student assistant positions, giving them hands-on experience alongside industry professionals.

“In that arena, when they bring in … an organization that is interested in relocating in Wichita or expanding their presence in Wichita, NIAR is typically — if it is in the aerospace or manufacturing industry — NIAR is typically one of the places that they visit,” Friess said. “We are a good resource for those aerospace companies and manufacturers..”

According to NIAR officials, the recognition represents more than just an industry award. Cole Cumberland, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering, has worked with NIAR for two years.

In his sophomore year, Cumberland worked as a student research assistant in the Press Lab at ATLAS. His main role is operating press machinery for composite research.

For this project, Cumberland focused on designing a centering station to properly align the sheets of composite material before manufacturing. This step is crucial because it ensures each part is shaped correctly and fits precisely with other components. He also helped trim parts to the right dimensions and assisted with operating the machine during fabrication.

“The overall goal of the program and our lab is to develop faster, more efficient methods for producing aerospace components,” Cumberland said.

Cumberland called the CAMX and ACE awards recognition a “very exciting accomplishment.”

“I think this recognition really highlights the unique opportunities Wichita State students

have through NIAR,” Cumberland said. “It’s rare for students, especially undergraduates, to gain hands-on experience working on projects at this scale and level of impact.”

The main goal of the project is to demonstrate a faster, more innovative way of manufacturing aircraft parts. Instead of taking over 100 hours with traditional methods, they can make a strong, lightweight part in just two minutes.

The process works by heating up a special type of composite material so it can be formed into a complex shape, while at the same time injecting plastic onto the part to add strength. Cumberland said he thinks this combination creates a part that is durable and the speed of production could innovate current aerospace manufacturing methods.

“I think this research has the potential to significantly change aerospace manufacturing,” Cumberland said. “Cost and efficiency are always major factors in the industry, and this technology could allow aerospace-grade parts to be produced much faster and at a lower cost. As the process continues to develop, it’s likely that companies will take notice and begin exploring its use in their own production, which could lead to faster, more affordable and more innovative aircraft manufacturing overall.”