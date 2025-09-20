PHOTOS: Shockers browse local vendors and listen to local bands perform
The Student Activities Council hosted the Mini-Music festival on Sept. 19, and held performances from local bands.
Angellica Klingsick, Photographer • September 20, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Angellica Klingsick, Photographer
Angellica Klingsick is a second-year reporter and photographer for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore pursuing a career in missions photojournalism. For fun, she loves to go line dancing with her friends.