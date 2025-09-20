Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Shockers browse local vendors and listen to local bands perform

The Student Activities Council hosted the Mini-Music festival on Sept. 19, and held performances from local bands.
Angellica Klingsick, PhotographerSeptember 20, 2025
The band Neurodiver performing an original song called, “Losing Control.” Neurodiver was the first band to perform at the mini music festival hosted by SAC on Sept. 19.
Angellica Klingsick, Photographer
Angellica Klingsick is a second-year reporter and photographer for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore pursuing a career in missions photojournalism. For fun, she loves to go line dancing with her friends.