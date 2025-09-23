Family, Fuzzy’s and matching jerseys:

You can expect to see a team of five players known as Beevis, who are equally notable for their fashion sense as they are for their trivia prowess, every Monday at 7 p.m. at Fuzzy’s Tacos in Braeburn Square.

Consisting of WSU English professors, and husband and wife Darren and Melinda DeFrain, their daughter, a school psychologist, Ava DeFrain, WSU student Braeden McKeown and East High math teacher Cody O’Brien, this group – which is named after the DeFrain’s family dog, has been meeting consistently for trivia since 2022.

According to Darren, the matching jerseys started out as an inside joke.

“That was a joke for a Christmas present that I put together a few years back,” he said. “We’ve been saying we should have jerseys.”

The group’s strategy is primarily based on individual expertise, and every member puts time into staying knowledgeable about current events.

“I think we’re all pretty good at catching pieces of whatever news is going on so one of us usually has something covered,” O’Brien said.

The questions written by trivia master Ryan Meyer also play a big part in the group’s strategy.

“Ryan is a really good trivia master too,” Darren said. “I would say that not in a way of sucking up, but he writes really good, interesting questions and sometimes if they’re really complex — he’ll contextualize them enough that if you have a group of people, you can usually find your way to an answer.”

Beevis recently beat their rivals, the Moldy Bananas, breaking a streak of third place finishes in the process, which Melinda described as “pretty triumphant.”

“We have beef with them, but they don’t have beef with us,” she said. “They’re usually the first place winners.”

Overall, this group has a lot to look forward to on its trivia journey.

“Hopefully, getting more first places, I mean, that always feels good,” O’Brien said. “We’re just going to keep doing our thing.”