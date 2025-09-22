How a student is fostering a community for indigenous people at WSU

Decson Chairs remembers being introduced to the Native American culture of Wichita while growing up.

“My grandma used to take me to powwows. I remember that from when I was really little,” Chairs said. “I also grew up in the USD 259 Native American Indian education program, so I really got more cultural knowledge and teachings through that program.”

He remembers when he joined a southern drum choir, which fostered his choice of music as his dual major at Wichita State, along with Pre-Medicine.

“In about the sixth grade, I started singing at a southern drum,” Chairs said. “I sing currently with The Northern Group, Young Switch” This is something I believe is a really important way of connecting with ancestors is knowing these songs, and really what they mean.”

“I think in a way that’s kind of why I’m doing what I’m doing. There’s a strong belief in Native culture that music is a form of healing and can be used as a healing tool. I really want to do that.”

Chairs is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.When he thinks about his experience growing up native in Wichita, he remembers things fondly, from the work he’s done in the community and while in school.

“I didn’t necessarily grow up in my Muscogee Creek Nation kind of environment,” Chairs said. “I have been really active in and with my community here, with people from different tribes — Kiowa, Comanche, Quapaw. I started up my own club for Native Americans at my high school (Northeast Magnet High School), then came to WSU and became events coordinator for the Indigenous Student Collective, and then this year I took over as president.”

Because of his work in the community, Chairs received a scholarship from Native Forward and was chosen as the organization’s student of the month in July. The Native Forward Scholars Fund is a program that provides Native college students across the nation with scholarships from $100 to $30,000.

Chairs said he’s looking forward to the future of Native programs on campus. Some are in the works right now.

“The ISC and the Student Engagement and Belonging is currently putting on an event, the Este-Cate Youth Summit, and we’re trying to get high schoolers from across the state of Kansas and from different places to come to Wichita State to learn what our Native community here in Wichita and on campus is really about,” Chairs said.

Outside of just programs for students, Chairs said he wants to raise awareness on campus of the Native American history and culture in the Wichita area.

“Wichita State gets its name from the city, but the city’s name came from a tribe,” Chairs said. “So I feel like there should be some connection to that, and respecting it, acknowledging that Wichita State is respecting the people who came before it and whose land it was before it was created.”