Shocker golf teams ‘Git-R-Done’ in Nebraska, Missouri

Both Wichita State golf teams had strong performances during their respective tournaments on Monday and Tuesday, taking top-five at both events.

The women’s team placed third at the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri. The tournament was shortened due to inclement weather, and scores were tallied after two rounds.

Despite this, the Shockers shot 589 (+13) en route to their third place finish. They lost to Missouri, which took first at 562 strokes (-14).

Senior Mackenzie Wilson continued her strong start and tied for fifth overall with a score of 143 (-1). Sophomore Amelie Paul entered the top 20 at 18th overall with a score of 148 (+4). Sophomore Kayla Van de Ven ranked 31st with a score of 151 (+7).

Senior Brooklyn Benn, who competed as an individual, finished with a score of 153 (+9) and ranked 45th. Junior Manon Guille ranked 50th with a score of 155 (+11), and freshman Magdalena Domine rounded out the scores with a 156 (+12).

Women’s golf will compete again at the Prairie Dunes Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma from Oct. 6-7.

The men’s team took fourth at the Git-R-Done Invitational hosted by Nebraska. With a team score of 854 (+2), the Shockers fell short of the podium in fourth place by eight strokes to Iowa State.

Nebraska won the tournament with a score of 823 (-29).

Junior Emilio Arellano Llamas tied for fifth overall with a score of 209 (-4), with senior Jose Miguel Ramirez closely behind in eighth place with a score of 211 (-2). Graduate student Michael Robson finished in the top 20 at 18th overall with a score of 214 (+1).

Senior Mitchell Revie ranked 43rd with a score of 220 (+7), and freshman Jace Chaney ranked 62nd with a score of 229 (+16).

The men’s team will compete at the SIUE Dolenc Invitational, hosted by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, from Sept. 29-30.