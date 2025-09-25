PHOTOS: Experience atmospheric jazz provided by Shocker jazz students at Walker’s Jazz Lounge
Wichita State’s Saxophonics and Latin Jazz Combo performed at Walker’s Jazz lounge on Sept. 21; performances will close on Sept. 25
Ellery Prothro, Photographer • September 25, 2025
About the Contributor
Ellery Prothro, Photographer
Ellery Prothro is a first-year reporter and photographer for The Sunflower. She is a freshman pursuing a degree in art history with the hopes of being a museum curator. In her free time, she enjoys reading and baking.