PHOTOS: Experience atmospheric jazz provided by Shocker jazz students at Walker’s Jazz Lounge

Wichita State’s Saxophonics and Latin Jazz Combo performed at Walker’s Jazz lounge on Sept. 21; performances will close on Sept. 25
Ellery Prothro, PhotographerSeptember 25, 2025
Wichita State’s Jazz Ensemble Saxophonics play a set at Walker’s Jazz Lounge on Sept. 21. Attendees enjoyed a variety of jazz compositions, a warm atmosphere, and cocktails.
A walker's Jazz Lounge crowd listens to a performance by Wichita State's Latin Jazz Combo on Sept. 21. Student's could enjoy a night of jazz for only five dollars with their Shocker I.D.
About the Contributor
Ellery Prothro is a first-year reporter and photographer for The Sunflower. She is a freshman pursuing a degree in art history with the hopes of being a museum curator. In her free time, she enjoys reading and baking.