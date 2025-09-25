Wichita State men’s, women’s basketball conference schedules released

The American Conference announced the 18-game conference schedules for Wichita State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Thursday.

The teams will have nine home and nine away games, with six home-and-away series.

The home-and-away series for women’s basketball are against Tulsa, UAB, Tulane, Memphis, East Carolina and Florida Atlantic. The men’s team will face Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and South Florida twice throughout the season.

According to WSU Athletics, “matchups are annually determined by television inventory and contractual requirements, competitive issues/NET implications and geographic rivalries.”

Women’s basketball’s conference schedule begins Dec. 30 at Tulsa and ends March 7 at Memphis. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that the Shockers will start and end their conference schedule on the road.

The team will face three opponents in the American who ended last season top-100 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, with games against USF (77), UTSA (79) and Temple (98). WSU finished last season at 190th in the NET Rankings.

Men’s basketball will begin conference play on Dec. 31 on the road against UAB and will end March 7 against Florida Atlantic. The Shockers will play their first two conference matchups on the road — Dec. 31 at UAB and Jan. 3 at Charlotte — for the first time since joining the American.

Just two teams in the American finished top-100 of the NCAA NET Rankings last season: Memphis (49) and North Texas (65). Memphis ended the season at No. 25 in the AP top-25 and North Texas appeared in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament, which WSU lost in the first round of.

Below is the full conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball. Tipoff and TV streaming information are still to be determined.