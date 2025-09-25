Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State men’s, women’s basketball conference schedules released

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorSeptember 25, 2025
Ellery Prothro
Head coach Paul Mills directs traffic during an open practice on Sept. 18. The 2025-26 season will be Mills’ third year on staff.

The American Conference announced the 18-game conference schedules for Wichita State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Thursday.

The teams will have nine home and nine away games, with six home-and-away series. 

The home-and-away series for women’s basketball are against Tulsa, UAB, Tulane, Memphis, East Carolina and Florida Atlantic. The men’s team will face Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and South Florida twice throughout the season.

According to WSU Athletics, “matchups are annually determined by television inventory and contractual requirements, competitive issues/NET implications and geographic rivalries.”

Women’s basketball’s conference schedule begins Dec. 30 at Tulsa and ends March 7 at Memphis. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that the Shockers will start and end their conference schedule on the road.

The team will face three opponents in the American who ended last season top-100 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, with games against USF (77), UTSA (79) and Temple (98). WSU finished last season at 190th in the NET Rankings.

Men’s basketball will begin conference play on Dec. 31 on the road against UAB and will end March 7 against Florida Atlantic. The Shockers will play their first two conference matchups on the road — Dec. 31 at UAB and Jan. 3 at Charlotte — for the first time since joining the American.

Just two teams in the American finished top-100 of the NCAA NET Rankings last season: Memphis (49) and North Texas (65). Memphis ended the season at No. 25 in the AP top-25 and North Texas appeared in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament, which WSU lost in the first round of.

Below is the full conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball. Tipoff and TV streaming information are still to be determined.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro
Owen Prothro, Sports Editor
Owen Prothro is the sports editor for The Sunflower for the Fall 2025 semester. Prothro is a senior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing after graduation. This is Prothro’s third year on staff. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Ellery Prothro
Ellery Prothro, Photographer
Ellery Prothro is a first-year reporter and photographer for The Sunflower. She is a freshman pursuing a degree in art history with the hopes of being a museum curator. In her free time, she enjoys reading and baking.