Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shocker State Fair

Office of First-Year Programs hosts Shocker State Fair
Zachary Ruth, Photo EditorSeptember 27, 2025
IMG_0992
Zachary Ruth
Junior Tyler Troyer hits Lead Success Coach Stefanie Coronado with a pie. The event was held in and around the Rhatigan Student Center.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Zachary Ruth
Zachary Ruth, Photo Editor