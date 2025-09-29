Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Jousts, belly dancers and costumes at the Renaissance Fair

The Great Plains Renaissance Festival is held twice a year at Sedgwick County Park. The festival has market stalls and various performances from live actor role players and actors.
Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture EditorSeptember 29, 2025
Performers with Amira Dance Productions dance with cymbals. The group specializes in belly dance.
Devon the Duke and Lord Erik clash during the joust, spintering the stick. After the first round of mounted combat, there were several more.
Maleah Evans is the arts and culture editor for The Sunflower for Fall 2025. Evans previously served as the arts and culture editor in Spring 2025. This is their third year on staff. They are studying journalism and history, and hope to pursue a career in journalism after graduation. In their free time, Evans can be found playing D&D.